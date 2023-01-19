Sonus Faber’s Latest Homage Collection

Taking a respectful cue from their name, Sonus Faber’s latest Homage loudspeaker collection pays homage to four decades of sonic supremacy from the classic line by the Italian heritage brand.

Still, this bold step forward by looking back wasn’t as simple as it sounds. Their skilled design team had to put innovation first so this wasn’t just an exercise in revisionism.

Combining rigid performance tech with pure materials and sophisticated design, the team’s vision was to achieve the best sensory experience possible – and it’s one the brand’s fans will surely embrace, if they’ve got the money to jump onboard this premium ride.

“The most complex, but also exciting moment for a designer is when he is called upon to improve a timeless icon,” says proud Chief Of Design Livio Cucuzza.

“The third generation of Homage was the first product I worked on, and the latest launch we are unveiling is the fifth – the most evolved, the most mature, but equally authentic and special.”

Available in three finishes – red, Wenge, which is a dark-coloured wood, and graphite – this extension of the Homage collection comes in four models, Guarneri, Amati, Vox and Serafino. They feature Sonus Faber’s latest INTONO tech, new phase coherent philosophy, a new phase plug, and their latest improvement in woofer design.

The new generation of Guarneri go for $29,995 without the tasteful stand, and $31,995 with, feature a new midwoofer that reduces resonance while presenting nuanced acoustic detail. New crossover technology is on board to lower the noise floor and eliminate background noise. They deliver 3D sound with the layers and timing of live performance.

The second generation of Serafino sit at $42,995 and rock a very impressive 3.5-way design that’s 43″ x 15.6″ x 19″, and they weigh in at almost 50kg.

Named for 18th Century violin-maker Santo Serafino of Venice, these loudspeakers are said to continue his legacy, blending artistry and aural excellence.

Bringing the best of modern tech to the sonic table, they create the sensation of live performance backed by powerful and pristine sound.

The 5th generation of Amati floor-standing speakers are also named for an Italian violin maker – that being Nicolo Amati, who plied his trade during the renaissance and is said to have had an innate understanding of the marriage of form and function.

Adding modern tech and bringing beauty into focus for $59,995, these speakers promise a balanced sound with detail on par with the units’ appealing exterior. The flagship of the revamped Homage range, they measure 46.3″ x 16.2V x 20.1V and weigh in at near 51kg.

Details for the new 3rd generation of the Vox are coming soon, but for $27,995, as you can see above, it is certainly a very sweet looking unit.