Sony Announce Summer Wireless Headphones

Sony have announced their latest additions to the world of wireless headphones, and it seems they’re ready for a summer of sound.

Their WF-C500 truly wireless headphones will land first, in early October at an RRP of $149.95, promising big sound that defies their compact design.

IPX4 water resistance is nice, as is the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine that should deliver a genuine aural experience.

Battery life sits around 10 hours, or up to 20 with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge can sort you for up to an hour extra playtime.

You can also jig about in the Sony Headphones Connect app to get an equalizer setting to suit the tunes you’re pumping – or create and save your own.

If you’re after overhead cans, the WH-XB910N will make their impact in black and blue in November with an RRP of $349.95.

Packing improved noise cancelling thanks to Dual Noise Sensor technology, they also have enough bass response to please even hardened club goers.

But even with all that bass you’ll still get clean calls due to Precise Voice Pickup Technology that combines two built-in mics with advanced signal processing.

You can utilise the same EQ setting via the app as with the WF-C500s, which also lets you adjust the amount of ambient noise you want to let in.

There’s up to 30 hours battery life if you like getting back to nature while rocking your favourite soundtrack, and a 10-minute quick charge with an optional AC adapter will get you another four and a half hours.

Both models are also void of plastic so there’s reduced environmental impact.