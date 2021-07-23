Sony Brings Star PlayStation Character To Genshin Impact

Sony is partnering with Chinese game publisher miHoYo to bring a well-loved PlayStation character to miHoYo’s popular free-to-play game Genshin Impact.

Aloy, the star of the PlayStation and PC-exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn and upcoming Horizon Forbidden West, will be given away for free as a five-star character to Genshin Impact players for a limited time starting with Version 2.1.

“During Version 2.1, players who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above can receive Aloy via in-game mail after logging in to the game on PS5 or PS4. Meanwhile, other players can receive Aloy via in-game mail after logging in to the game on any available platform during Version 2.2.

“A free four-star Bow that gives Aloy a special buff can also be obtained exclusively on PlayStation® during Version 2.1 and Version 2.2 for players who reached Adventure Rank 20 or above,” says miHoYo.

Genshin Impact, a free-to-play “gacha game” that makes its money through players buying randomised packs of characters and items, recently rolled out a large content expansion adding new areas to the game; five-star characters and items are the most powerful.

Aloy has previously crossed over with another free-to-play title, Epic Games’ Fortnite.

