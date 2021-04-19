Sony Brings Two New 4K Home Cinema Projectors To Oz

Sony is rolling out a pair of new native 4K home cinema projectors in Australia, powered by its X1 processor.

The VPL-VW890ES and VPL-VW290ES, distributed in Australia by Audio Active, use technology based on the manufacturer’s own Bravia TVs, optimised for projectors. Each features dynamic HDR enhancement, a native 4K SXRD panel, and Sony’s “Reality Creator” technology to enrich 4K video and upscale full-HD and 2K content.

Additionally, the VPL-VW890ES includes “edge to edge image quality” thanks to its ARC-F lens, whose 18 elements are all made of glass, including six extra low dispersion elements; Sony says this makes for pristine image quality across the whole screen.

sony projector screen Sony Brings Two New 4K Home Cinema Projectors To Oz

According to Anna Tan, Home Cinema Product Manager for Sony Australia & New Zealand, customers are seeking out immersive in-home entertainment.

“Sony’s native 4K SXRD projectors have been leading the way in providing these experiences for nearly a decade. Today we are pleased to announce two new exciting additions to our market leading line-up of home cinema projectors.

“With the introduction of the VW890ES and VW290ES, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to developing solutions that provide big screen and dynamic viewing experiences in the home,” she said.

The new projectors will be available next month at $8999 for the VW290ES (in black or white) and $38,999 for the VW890ES.

