Sony has been caught up in a bribery scandal by offering free PS4 games to motivate owners of their gaming consoles to stay at home.

In an attempt to encourage staying at home, the tech giant has come up with a bribery scandal that could well suck in millions.

For a limited time only, you’ll be able to download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free.

All you need is a PlayStation 4 and to remember to download between April 15 and May 5.

Due to the Nathan Drake Collection containing remastered versions of the first three Uncharted titles, you’ll technically be getting four games for the price of none claim gaming observers.

The other good news is that once you’ve downloaded the games you can keep them forever claims Sony.

There is one minor issue Sony has said that that download speeds might be slower than usual due to measures that are trying to safeguard internet bandwidths in several Countries.

Sony has also sent up a A$14 million to fund support for independent games developers that might be struggling due to the current economic climate.