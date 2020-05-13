Lost your password?


Sony has taken on the likes of JBL with the expansion of its EXTRA BASS wireless speakers range, debuting three new models with a fresh design, punchy sound and lights.

The three models will range from A$199 to A$399, and will be available from June.

The new SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23 are rugged wireless speakers that are rustproof, shockproof, waterproof and rust-resistant.

The SRS-XB23 features a compact, lightweight 2-way design which also allows it to display vertically or horizontally.

The speakers are recharged via USB-C, have a battery life of up to 24 hours, and can be wirelessly connected via Bluetooth or NFC.

With a new Party Connect feature, users can connect up to 100- compatible wireless speakers via Bluetooth and sync their music and lights for immersive dance.

%name Sony Debut Next Gen EXTRA BASS Speakers With Lights

Lights can be customised via the Fiestable companion app – automatically playing to the beat, or changed to suit someone’s mood.

LIVE SOUND mode seeks to bring music to life with 3-dimensional sound, courtesy of side passive radiators which have been optimised across all three models to reproduce clear bass sound.

The new XB43 features a rectangular diaphragm, unlike the traditional circular design in conventional speaker units. The 2-way speaker system combines a woofer with a dedicated tweeter, pledging deep bass with strong vocal clarity.

Further information on Sony’s new wireless speakers and full product specifications is available on Sony’s website here.

Screen Shot 2020 05 13 at 12.56.17 pm Sony Debut Next Gen EXTRA BASS Speakers With Lights