Sony Debuts Entry-Level Wireless Earbuds

Sony has introduced its new WF-C510 Earbuds in the ‘Truly Wireless’ line, which is also the successor to its A$98 WF-C500 earbuds.

The new earbuds have Ambient Sound Mode (Sony’s transparency mode, which feeds in external sound) in addition to voice isolation.

Sony also claims that they are the “smallest ever closed type earbuds” it has produced. They are believed to be 20 per cent smaller and 15 per cent lighter than the C500.

The company says that the earbuds offer as long as five hours of “continuous communication time” or up to 11 hours of general use, when Ambient Sound is off. The charging case can add another 11 hours.

A quick-charge feature on it will give you up to one hour of use in just five minutes.

The earbuds will connect to up to two Bluetooth devices at once and will support Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair features.

They’re also IPX4-rated, which means they can take water splashes or a sweaty run – but don’t drop them in a pool of water.

The earbuds come in four colours — black, blue, white, and yellow. They are available to order from Sony’s Australian website and are priced at A$109.95.