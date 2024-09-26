Sony Debuts New Gaming Monitors

Sony has added two new models to its Inzone line of gaming monitors: the Inzone M10S and the Inzone M9 II.

For the Inzone M10S, the company’s pro-level gaming monitor, it collaborated with esports team Fnatic.

The 27-inch 1440p OLED display has a high 480 Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time to help eliminate motion blur.

Sony claims that the monitor can reach 1300 nits of peak brightness and display 1.07 billion colours, covering 98.5 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

There are some pro settings for players who use this monitor when practicing for tournaments. It includes a 24.5-inch mode that puts the display in the correct format, along with an FPS Pro mode that mirrors the picture quality and settings of an actual tournament monitor, according to Trusted Reviews.

Gamers can also use the FPS Pro+ mode which optimises the image clarity and brings out specific colours and contrast, making, for example, enemies clearer in games such as Valorant.

Also, the Black Equaliser gaming mode includes a total of 11 stages for deeper and more exposed views, while the sRGB mode allows for better colour accuracy. The monitor also includes DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

The Inzone M10S supports VRR technology too, along with Nvidia G-Sync and Adaptive Sync.

Sony has also announced the Inzone M9 II. This 4K monitor has a Full Array LED display. The 4K display covers 95 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Sony claims that the M9 II incorporates the complete local dimming technology from the company’s Bravia TV range.

It also holds a Display HDR 600 certification and has a 160Hz refresh rate. Like the M10S, the M9 II has a fully rotating display with Black Equaliser and sRGB modes, along with VVR, G-Sync and Adaptive Sync support. However, there are no FPS Pro or Pro+ modes present here.

The Inzone M10S is priced at £1,199 (A$2,333) and the M9 II at £899 (A$1,749). Local pricing and availability in Australia are yet to be confirmed.