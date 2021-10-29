Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s

Sony by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

The Sony PlayStation 5 only hit the shelves on November 12, 2020. In July, they announced it was their fastest-selling console, hitting racking up  10 million units shifted. Now, on the door of its first birthday, the company’s second-quarter fiscal report – which ended September 30 – says they had added another 3.3 million numbers to that, bringing them up to 13.3 million.

Despite serious supply issues that the company don’t expect to be able to attend to until 2022, that 3.3 million is still more than the combined number of TVs and PS4s Sony sold in the same period.

PS5 DualSense controller Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s

Sales of the available PS4 dropped from 500,000 in the first quarter to 200,000 in the second.

It’s unclear what that 13.3 million figure would have climbed to if there were no supply issues, but game sales are also booming for the company. PS5 and PS4 sold 76.4 million games last quarter, a significant rise on the 63.6 million in the first quarter.

PlayStation Plus subscribers went up from 46.3 million to 47.2 million, while PlayStation Network active users dipped from 105 million to 104 million.

728x90 Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s
728x90 Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s
TCL20 728x90 1 Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s
Polk Magnifi Mini 728x90 1 Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s
4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s
ARL0452 Arlo DTC Banner 728x90 V1 scaled Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s
The Over ear Headphones Leaderboard 728x90 1 Sony Dodge Supply Issues To Sell 13.3 Million PS5s
Previous Post

$200 Cash Back On Home Security Cameras From Arlo

Facebook Team-Up Car Crash For BMW

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Nike Designs Fully Hands-Free Shoe, The GO FlyEase
in 'Latest News'
ALDI Unveils Its Biggest TV Ever, 4K UHD Under $2K
in 'News'
Google Assistant Lands On LG 2018 ThinQ TVs
in 'Display and TV'