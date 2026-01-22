Sony Enters Clip-On Earbud Race With Linkbuds Clip Launch

Sony Group Corp. has expanded its personal audio range with the release of the LinkBuds Clip, a new set of consumer earbuds that adopt a clip-on form factor similar to recent designs from rivals including Bose, Motorola and Huawei.

Priced at approximately $A345, the LinkBuds Clip are available immediately and sit within the growing category of open-style earbuds that rest outside the ear canal rather than sealing it. This approach is designed to improve awareness of the surrounding environment, allowing wearers to hold conversations or remain alert to nearby sounds while listening to music at moderate volumes. Some users also prefer the open fit for extended wear, finding it less fatiguing over the course of a day.

While Sony has previously released open-ear audio products, this marks the company’s first move into a clip-on design. As with similar models on the market, the format comes with compromises. Bass response is generally less pronounced than with in-ear buds, and active noise cancellation is typically absent, limiting their effectiveness in noisy environments. Sound leakage can also be an issue, with people nearby sometimes able to hear what is playing.

Sony says it has taken steps to address these limitations. The LinkBuds Clip include a sound leakage reduction mode intended to minimise how much audio escapes into the surrounding area. There is also a voice boost option, tuned specifically to improve clarity for spoken content such as podcasts and audiobooks.

To improve comfort and fit, Sony is offering an optional silicone cushion that can be attached to the earbuds, aimed at users with smaller ears or those who prefer a more secure feel. The LinkBuds Clip carry an IPX4 rating, meaning they are resistant to sweat and light splashes, making them suitable for exercise or outdoor use in mild rain.

Battery life is rated at up to nine hours on a single charge, with total listening time reaching as much as 37 hours when used with the charging case. Sony says a three-minute top-up charge can provide roughly one hour of playback.

Call performance has also been upgraded compared with earlier LinkBuds models. The new version uses artificial intelligence-based noise reduction alongside bone conduction technology to detect the user’s voice, helping to reduce background noise during phone calls.

In contrast to Apple’s predominantly white AirPods lineup, Sony is leaning into colour and personalisation. The company plans to sell a range of case covers for approximately $A38, allowing customers to customise the look of their earbuds.

Competitors have taken similar approaches to stand out in the crowded wireless audio market. Bose offers multiple colour options for its Ultra Open earbuds, which sell for approximately $A449, while Motorola has drawn attention by releasing versions of its Moto Buds Loop adorned with Swarovski crystals.

The launch of the LinkBuds Clip follows closely after Sony announced an agreement to transfer control of its Bravia television business and certain home theatre products to China’s TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. Sony’s personal audio division, including headphones and earbuds, is not part of that deal.