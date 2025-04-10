Sony Expands ULT Speaker Lineup With Three New Models and Wireless Microphones

Sony has expanded its ULT speaker series with three new models, the ULT Field 3, ULT Field 5, and ULT Tower 9, alongside a new set of wireless microphones, the ULT Mic.

The additions aim to enhance Sony’s rebranded lineup of Bluetooth and party speakers, offering improved audio features, bass-boosting capabilities, and enhanced durability.

The ULT Field 3 replaces the SRS-XE300 and is priced at $200.

hero image

It features a new ULT button for bass boost (ULT1 mode), a customisable EQ, Sound Field Optimisation, and a redesigned form factor that supports both vertical and horizontal use.

It includes a woofer, tweeter, and passive radiators for improved sound delivery.

The device retains a 24-hour battery life, now with quicker charging, two hours of playtime from a 10-minute charge, and adds rust-proofing and a removable shoulder strap.

A new Party Connect button allows syncing with other compatible Sony speakers.

At $330, the ULT Field 5 replaces the SRS-XG300 and sits below the ULT Field 7 in size.

hq720 1

It adds ULT2 mode for enhanced sound, along with a 10-band EQ and the same optimisation and connectivity features as the Field 3.

Battery life reaches up to 25 hours but drops to 10 hours when using both lighting and ULT modes.

This model includes end-mounted lights, a shoulder strap, and a rear panel with inputs for audio and power, all protected by a sealed flap for its IP67 rating.

The ULT Tower 9, Sony’s latest party box speaker, replaces the SRS-XV900 and is priced at $900 for the wireless version or $750 for a wired option.

srsult1000 sony 14

It brings ULT1 and ULT2 modes, a redesigned handle and wheels, improved 360-degree lighting, and splash-proof controls.

Internally, the Tower 9 has four tweeters, two mid-range drivers, and a woofer.

The speaker includes inputs for microphones or a guitar, a TV Sound Booster feature, stereo pairing capabilities, and up to 25 hours of battery life (or 10 with lighting and ULT active).

Sony also introduced the ULT Mic, a $150 set of two wireless microphones with a transmitter compatible with newer ULT Tower speakers, the ULT Field 7, and older models like the XV900.

The mics offer 20 hours of battery life, a shockproof design, noise reduction, and a Duet Assist function to balance vocal volumes.

All four products, the ULT Field 3, ULT Field 5, ULT Tower 9, and ULT Mic, are available now.

 

 

