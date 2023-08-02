Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update

Sony have announced a huge software update for PS5, opening up the console for power gamers, and those with home cinema sound setups, bringing in Dolby 3D Audio allowing for advanced sound effects.

Users will require a Dolby Atmos capable sound system/soundbar and the effect will rest on how good the speakers are at separating “3D channel sounds.” Sony claims the audio will be possible in film/TV apps later on, just not with this release.

The other update is the support for up to 8TB SSDs for the storage of games. This is also a beta release for select countries including the UK, however users will need to sign up for the program to get access.

“If you’re selected to participate in the beta, you’ll receive an email invitation today when it’s available to download.”

Other updates include, “Use a Second Controller for Assistance” allowing two controllers to act as one, as well as the ability to look through games using a search function, and an optional haptic feedback when moving through the interface.

Buzzes/clicks will be able to be felt through the controller’s haptic motors, a DualSense pad or PS VR 2 controller, when reaching the end of a menu, receiving a notification, or starting a game.

“Please note, the PS5 system software beta test is still under development. The feature set may be incomplete and may not reflect the final system update experience.”