Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Sony have announced a huge software update for PS5, opening up the console for power gamers, and those with home cinema sound setups, bringing in Dolby 3D Audio allowing for advanced sound effects.

Users will require a Dolby Atmos capable sound system/soundbar and the effect will rest on how good the speakers are at separating “3D channel sounds.” Sony claims the audio will be possible in film/TV apps later on, just not with this release.

The other update is the support for up to 8TB SSDs for the storage of games. This is also a beta release for select countries including the UK, however users will need to sign up for the program to get access.

00 PlayStation FAQ featured image Cropped 4 8 Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update

“If you’re selected to participate in the beta, you’ll receive an email invitation today when it’s available to download.”

Other updates include, “Use a Second Controller for Assistance” allowing two controllers to act as one, as well as the ability to look through games using a search function, and an optional haptic feedback when moving through the interface.

Buzzes/clicks will be able to be felt through the controller’s haptic motors, a DualSense pad or PS VR 2 controller, when reaching the end of a menu, receiving a notification, or starting a game.

“Please note, the PS5 system software beta test is still under development. The feature set may be incomplete and may not reflect the final system update experience.”

TCL AFL 728x90 backup Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
728x90 Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
728x90TEAL Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
Channel News Banner Leader board scaled Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
channelnews728by90juneevocd Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
Mi7 Channel News 728x90 Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
Middleton 728x90px Product Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
Previous Post

Apple-1 Computer Among Treasure-Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction

Check Out The Fresh Redesign The Fitbit App Is Launching  

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

TCL 30 Smartphone Range To Protect Your Eyes
UE Launch Personalised BOOM 3 Speakers
Video Shows New Rumoured LG Wing In Action