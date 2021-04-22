Sony Introduces Powerful New X-Series Wireless Speaker Range

Sony have unveiled three powerful new wireless speakers, under the X-Series banner.

The XP700 is the most powerful of the three, boasting omnidirectional sound, with three front and one rear high-efficiency tweeters to deliver truly three dimensional sound. It can sit horizontally or vertically, with a sensor to optimise the sound for that position.

This puts the XP700 in direct competition with JBL, who have a series of omnidirectional wireless party speakers that do similar.

image6 Sony Introduces Powerful New X Series Wireless Speaker Range

The less premium models — the XP500 and XG500 — are certainly nothing to sneeze at, with two front high-efficiency tweeters, with the XG500 also boasting passive radiators to bolster the bass without muddy, distorted low end sound – often a problem with wireless party speakers.

The entire range also has a ‘Mega Bass’ feature that will kick the lows up even more, and ‘Live Sound’ mode which separates the frequencies further to emulate a truly live experience.

All three speakers are water resistant, with the XG500 being the best equipped for poolside partying, with waterproof mesh, and an IP66 water resistant and dustproof rating (the latter for Burning Man, or hanging at Joshua Tree).

All three models come with microphone/guitar inputs, meaning this can double as a live gig PA, or karaoke machine, with ambient lighting options adding to the show.

The SRS-XP700, SRS-XG500 and SRS-XP500 will be available in Australia from June. They will retail for $699, $629 and $499, respectively.

