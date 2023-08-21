Sony Launches First 98 Inch 4K LCD TV

Sony have announced a new alternative to TCL and Samsung’s 98 inch 4K TVs, offering a brand new 98 inch X90L, which is currently only available in the US, and the UK, with no information on an Australian launch as of yet.

Consumers have been leaning more towards affordable 98 inch 4K LCD TVs rather than 8K, and now Sony is ready to challenge TCL.

Featuring a 100/120Hz VA LCD panel with LED zone dimming, powered by Sony’s latest Cognitive Processor XR video processor, supporting up to 4K 120Hz over HDMI 2.1 with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

%name Sony Launches First 98 Inch 4K LCD TV

Sony’s first 98 inch TV was launched in 2019 in 8K, and came with a $70,000 price tag. This X90L in 4K is looking at a much cheaper $10,000 price tag, however it’s still a lot more expensive compared to TCL and Samsung. Currently, TCL’s costs $5,000 (US), £3400 (UK), and €3600 (Germany).

All three 98 inch 4K TVs use the same VA LCD panel produced TCL CSOT.

