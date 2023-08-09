Sony Launches New Beta For 4K PS5 Game Streaming

Sony have launched a brand new game streaming beta service for the PlayStation 5, giving the option of a 4K resolution.

In June, the company announced it was planning to begin trials on cloud based streaming for PS5 games for PlayStation Plus Premium members.

Many gamers have reported receiving invites to a “PS5 Public Beta and PS5 Cloud Streaming” trial, allowing them to test and stream games at 4K resolution.

Participants are claiming they’re being offered the ability to stream in four resolutions, 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p (4K). These streamed games will also automatically load in cloud saves.

The full lineup of games include: ‘God of War: Ragnarok,’ ‘Horizon Forbidden West,’ ‘Fortnite,’ ‘Fall Guys,’ ‘Destiny 2,’ ‘Returnal,’ ‘Demon’s Souls,’ ‘Death Standing,’ ‘Sackboy A Big Adventure,’ and ‘Destruction All Stars.’

There are also trials for ‘Resident Evil Village,’ and ‘Demon Slayer.’

What’s unclear at the moment is whether or not this streaming service will be rolled out to other devices apart from the PS5, with PC compatibility a possibility.

In May, Sony announced Sony Q, a handheld device for the remote play of PS5 over WiFi, looking like a PS5 DualSense controller split in half, with an 8 inch Android tablet in between.

Microsoft are claiming this device will cost under $300, however nothing has been confirmed.