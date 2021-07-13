Sony Launches New Candle-Shaped Bluetooth Speaker

Sony has unveiled a new glass portable wireless speaker, which combines sound with illumination to produce an effect reminiscent of a candle.

The Bluetooth-enabled Sony LSPX-S3 features an organic glass tweeter with vertical drive technology via three attached actuators, which vibrate the tweeter to spread sound in every direction; there is also a 46mm mid-range speaker, a passive radiator, and a bass boost mode.

The speaker also features illumination with 32 brightness levels, which can be synced to pulse in time with music; additionally, it can be used in concert with a second LSPX-S3 for stereo audio.

The new speaker can create a calming ambiance, says Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc.

“The LSPX-S3 is a sleek and streamlined speaker that seamlessly blends with any environment.

“With crystal clear sound and a unique flickering candlelight mode, this speaker is designed to create an inviting atmosphere that delivers incredible audio quality,” he said.

The speaker will be available to order in the US for $349.99 USD (around $470 AUD) from August. Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed, but its predecessor, the LSPX-S2, sells for $899 AUD.

