Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos

Being the first neckband speaker to feature glorious Dolby Atmos wasn’t enough for Sony and their new SRS-NS7, so they sorted things so you can combine it with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter and Bravia XR television models to transmit Dolby Atmos to the speaker.

To take things to an even higher level, use the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app to take pictures of your ears to create an HRTF map of them. Then feed that back to the system, and you’ll have Atmos customised to your own ear and head shape.

Team it with any Bluetooth device, and the microphone means you can also make calls using it. It can also connect to two devices at the same time.

For the guts, there’s a single active driver and one passive radiator on each side. These are angled up for precise sound positioning.

The neckband is flexible and it’s IPX4 splash resistant. You’ll get 12 hours use on a full charge, while a 10-minute boost will sort you out with an hour of battery life.