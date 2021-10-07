Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos

Sony by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Being the first neckband speaker to feature glorious Dolby Atmos wasn’t enough for Sony and their new SRS-NS7, so they sorted things so you can combine it with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter and Bravia XR television models to transmit Dolby Atmos to the speaker.

To take things to an even higher level, use the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app to take pictures of your ears to create an HRTF map of them. Then feed that back to the system, and you’ll have Atmos customised to your own ear and head shape.

Sony Bravia 2018 Cover 1024x576 Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos

Team it with any Bluetooth device, and the microphone means you can also make calls using it. It can also connect to two devices at the same time.

For the guts, there’s a single active driver and one passive radiator on each side. These are angled up for precise sound positioning.

The neckband is flexible and it’s IPX4 splash resistant. You’ll get 12 hours use on a full charge, while a 10-minute boost will sort you out with an hour of battery life.

 

BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos
Media 728 × 90 Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos
Polk Magnifi Mini 728x90 1 Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos
The Over ear Headphones Leaderboard 728x90 1 Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 FUSION Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 PRO Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos
728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos
DCS 6100LH 728x90 smarthouse Sony Neckband Speaker Delivers Dolby Atmos
Previous Post

IKEA And Sonos Framed For Sound

Yamaha And Marley Named Best In Show

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sony Brings Two New 4K Home Cinema Projectors To Oz
in 'News'
Acer Teams Up With IMAX In $50M Development Of Next Gen VR
in 'Archive'
Problems Emerge With Nintendo Switch Owners ‘Not Happy’
in 'Gaming Hardware'