X

A recent job ad posted by Sony shows the company will be aggressively moving into the mobile gaming market, porting their key franchises to phones and building a new division dedicated to building this section of Playstation Studios.

The new ‘Head of Mobile’ role will “lead all aspects of the expansion of [Sony’s] game development from consoles and PCs to mobile and Live Services, with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.”

The successful candidate will also be responsible for “building and scaling” a mobile gaming business unit within PlayStation Studios, with a three-to-five-year plan.

It’s unclear whether this will fall under the existing Playstation Mobile Inc label, which publishes the Playstation app, Playstation 4’s PlayLink titles, and a number of PC games.

Sony made a big play for the mobile gaming market in 2011, with the launch of the Xperia Play, a hybrid phone/gaming console originally dubbed the Playstation Phone. Critics pointed out the lack of available games, and the dim screen, and a 2012 follow up was shelved.

Ten years later, Sony appears to be striking again.

HAR0468 PBOXGO 728x90 Sony Plans A Major Move Into The Mobile Gaming Market
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Sony Plans A Major Move Into The Mobile Gaming Market
DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 Sony Plans A Major Move Into The Mobile Gaming Market
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Sony Plans A Major Move Into The Mobile Gaming Market
728x90 5 Sony Plans A Major Move Into The Mobile Gaming Market
en us WD MyPassportSSD WEB BNR 728x90 Final Sustain V2 Sony Plans A Major Move Into The Mobile Gaming Market
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Sony Plans A Major Move Into The Mobile Gaming Market
Versa3 Leaderboard 728x90 Sony Plans A Major Move Into The Mobile Gaming Market
BW Trade In 728x90 1 Sony Plans A Major Move Into The Mobile Gaming Market
LB 728x90 Sony Plans A Major Move Into The Mobile Gaming Market
Previous Post

Apple Refocuses On Smart Home With TV-Speaker Box

New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Aarke Takes On Sodastream With Premium Steel Carbonator
in 'Appliances'
Acer Unveils New Predator Gaming Products For Oz
in 'Gaming Hardware'
Android 11 Go Boosts Cheap Smartphone Speeds
in 'Latest News'