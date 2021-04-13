A recent job ad posted by Sony shows the company will be aggressively moving into the mobile gaming market, porting their key franchises to phones and building a new division dedicated to building this section of Playstation Studios.

The new ‘Head of Mobile’ role will “lead all aspects of the expansion of [Sony’s] game development from consoles and PCs to mobile and Live Services, with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.”

The successful candidate will also be responsible for “building and scaling” a mobile gaming business unit within PlayStation Studios, with a three-to-five-year plan.

It’s unclear whether this will fall under the existing Playstation Mobile Inc label, which publishes the Playstation app, Playstation 4’s PlayLink titles, and a number of PC games.

Sony made a big play for the mobile gaming market in 2011, with the launch of the Xperia Play, a hybrid phone/gaming console originally dubbed the Playstation Phone. Critics pointed out the lack of available games, and the dim screen, and a 2012 follow up was shelved.

Ten years later, Sony appears to be striking again.