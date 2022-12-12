Sony PlayStation VR2 Headset Launches Next Year

Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is set to debut next year in February, with shipments launching on the 22nd.

At a price of $879, the headset, coupled with a Sense controller charging station, is available for pre-order from JB Hi-Fi.

With an OLED display and panel resolution of 2000 X 2040 per eye, the headset has adjustable lens and a field of view of 110 degrees.

It has a six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer) and an IR proximity attachment sensor.

The technology features four embedded cameras for headset and controller tracking, and IR camera for eye tracking per eye.

You must pair the PlayStation VR2 headset with the PlayStation 5 in order to use it. Without a PS5, you cannot use the VR2 headset.

More than 20 games are currently in development for PS VR2 from PlayStation Studios and third party partners such as Resident Evil Village and PS VR2 exclusive Horizon Call of the Mountain.