Sony has postponed the launch of its new vlogging camera just two days before it was due to be announced, due to “the availability status for certain parts.”

The live launch was announced to be happening at noon tomorrow, AEST, but a placeholder video now says Sony’s “new camera announcement has been postponed” and “a new date will be announced soon.”

The global chip shortage strikes again, it would seen – but why leave it so late to reschedule?