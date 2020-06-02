Another major tech event has fallen prey to the riots sweeping the USA.

Yesterday Google pulled the plug on their Android 11 event now Sony has cqnned their virtual news conference for the upcoming PlayStation 5 game console,.

This was set to be a major event that was set to be watched by gamers and media around the world.

The protests which started out as against police brutality in the U.S has now turned into anatchy with gangs looting shops, burning vehicles and damaging corporate and government buildings.

Electronic Arts has also scrapped an event to introduce the Madden NFL 21 game that was set for Monday.

Demonstrations against the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer in Minnesota last week have turned violent in cities from New York to Los Angeles. Officials have set curfews in major cities to deter late-night protests and looting. The situation has reopened racial wounds and cast a somber tone in the country claims Bloomberg.

Overnight President Trump upbraided several governors in what has been described as a tense video call after days of rioting. He told state leaders they would look “weak” if they didn’t come down harder on protesters, and singling out New York and the NYPD over the looting that gripped the city over the weekend.

“You have to dominate,” Trump told state leaders on the call, according to audio obtained by the New York Times.

Rioters who descended upon New York City overnight and in the past several days in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis are believed to be part of an organized effort, police department officials said Monday.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday that the SoHo area of Manhattan “had a significant number of stores broken into” overnight, and the department has seen evidence that organized groups were behind the crimes.

For the PS5 event, which had been scheduled for June 4, Sony said, “We do not feel that right now is a time for celebration, and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

Electronic Arts issued a statement with a black background that said: “We stand with our African American/Black community of friends, colleagues and partners.” The company said, “We’ll find another time to talk football with you because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook condemned the “senseless” police killing of George Floyd in a note to employees announcing that the tech giant would donate money in response to the incident.

In the Sunday memo, Cook cast Floyd’s death as the latest manifestation of systemic racism that has affected even his own staff. Just 9 percent of Apple’s employees were black as of December 2018, according to company data.

“I have heard from so many of you that you feel afraid — afraid in your communities, afraid in your daily lives, and, most cruelly of all, afraid in your own skin,” Cook said in the note, which was published by multiple news outlets.

“To our colleagues in the Black community — we see you,” he added. “You matter, your lives matter, and you are valued here at Apple.”