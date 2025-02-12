Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones

Latest News by Chris Griffith Share
X

It’s three years since Sony unveiled its last premium headphones, but there are tell-tale signs that a new model is in the works.

The WH-1000XM5 was launched way back in 2022 but finally a WH-1000XM6 seems imminent.

Sony is saying nothing about it, but multiple certification filings suggest it’s on its way.

The mobile news website 91mobiles.com says they found reference to the WH-1000XM6 on a Singaporean certification database.

This and other recent references on US and Canadian regulatory sites is enough to suggest that the new model could launch in the first half of this year.

“A few weeks back, the Sony flagship pair of headphones was found on the US and Canada’s FCC listings, and now it has been spotted on Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority website,” 91mobiles.com says.

Screenshot 2025 02 12 105204 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
Sony’s Singapore filing for the WH-1000XM6 premium headset. Image: 91mobiles.com

“This certification suggests that the launch is near.”

The launch could be at the end of April or early May based on the time lag between when the previous XM5 appearing on regulatory sites and its launch.

A Sony specific site, The Walkman blog, speculates about the new devices specs. This is based on technology improvements to premium headphones experienced in the market.

The earbuds model (WF-1000XM6) might be 5-10% smaller, and there was room to replace the shiny and slippery external plastic material with a better exterior.

There was also room for better active noise cancellation (ANC) at higher frequencies such as voice, a better balance of sound so that it is not so bass heavy, and the addition of Bluetooth 5.3 and 5.4.

Low Energy (LE) Audio could be included to improve the performance of Bluetooth audio, and to support hearing aids.

728x90 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
VALENTINES 2025 Banner 728x90px Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
728x90 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
hitachi banner 728x90 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
728x90 we see oled CN Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
728 x 90 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
denon perl white 728x90 1 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
Westan 728x90px Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
Haier 728x90 1 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
Litheaudio 728x90 Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
Previous Post

Apple Watch 10 Volume Mightn't Impress Dick Tracy

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Renders Leaked

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Australian Federal Police Issue Warning On Financial Valentine’s Day Scam
IFA 2019: Jabra Launch 4th-Gen Elite 75t Earbuds
'Meural' Digital Art Frame Launching For $1,199