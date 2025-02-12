Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones

It’s three years since Sony unveiled its last premium headphones, but there are tell-tale signs that a new model is in the works.

The WH-1000XM5 was launched way back in 2022 but finally a WH-1000XM6 seems imminent.

Sony is saying nothing about it, but multiple certification filings suggest it’s on its way.

The mobile news website 91mobiles.com says they found reference to the WH-1000XM6 on a Singaporean certification database.

This and other recent references on US and Canadian regulatory sites is enough to suggest that the new model could launch in the first half of this year.

“A few weeks back, the Sony flagship pair of headphones was found on the US and Canada’s FCC listings, and now it has been spotted on Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority website,” 91mobiles.com says.

“This certification suggests that the launch is near.”

The launch could be at the end of April or early May based on the time lag between when the previous XM5 appearing on regulatory sites and its launch.

A Sony specific site, The Walkman blog, speculates about the new devices specs. This is based on technology improvements to premium headphones experienced in the market.

The earbuds model (WF-1000XM6) might be 5-10% smaller, and there was room to replace the shiny and slippery external plastic material with a better exterior.

There was also room for better active noise cancellation (ANC) at higher frequencies such as voice, a better balance of sound so that it is not so bass heavy, and the addition of Bluetooth 5.3 and 5.4.

Low Energy (LE) Audio could be included to improve the performance of Bluetooth audio, and to support hearing aids.