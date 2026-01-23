Sony Returns to Vinyl For The First Time in Years With Two Bluetooth Turntables

News by Joe Gallop
Sony has returned to turntables for the first time in seven years, unveiling two Bluetooth-enabled models.

Both decks, PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT, feature clean, minimalist designs and fully automatic operation, meaning the turntable handles everything from dropping the needle to returning the tonearm when the record ends.

Ease of use is clearly the priority. Both models include built-in phono preamps, so they’ll work with powered speakers or hi-fi systems without extra boxes, as well as Bluetooth with aptX Adaptive for higher-quality wireless streaming to compatible headphones and speakers. You can also connect them via USB to digitise your vinyl collection.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 102742 Sony Returns to Vinyl For The First Time in Years With Two Bluetooth Turntables

Under the lid, the two turntables share a lot in common: belt-drive operation, aluminium platters, aluminium tonearms and support for both 33⅓ and 45rpm records, with a 45rpm adapter included in the box.

Sony says the internal design has been reworked, including improved components and grounding, to reduce noise and improve sound quality over the older model.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 102753 Sony Returns to Vinyl For The First Time in Years With Two Bluetooth Turntables

The PS-LX3BT is the more affordable, entry-level option. It comes fitted with a moving magnet cartridge tracking at 3.5g and has a captive audio cable permanently attached, keeping setup as foolproof as possible.

The PS-LX5BT steps things up for listeners who want a little more refinement. It uses a higher-grade moving magnet cartridge tracking at 2.0g, has a more rigid one-piece body to better control vibrations, and features detachable RCA outputs so you can use your own cables. Sony has also upgraded the internal circuitry and added a thicker rubber mat to help improve stability and reduce resonance.

Both turntables can remember up to eight Bluetooth devices, making it easy to switch between speakers and headphones.

