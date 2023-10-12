Sony Reveals Gaming INZONE Buds & Headset

Melissa Fitzgerald
Sony has introduced the new INZONE Buds and Headset, which are designed via the partnership between the electronics giant and the esports team Fnatic.

The buds are to be a good option for gamers because they deliver customised sound, a long-lasting 12-hour battery, and minimal lag for both PC and console gaming.

With 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, the INZONE Buds are supposed to allow users to hear exactly where and how far their enemies are, which Sony claims offers a competitive advantage for gamers.

The earbuds can be customised with personalised spatial listening experience with Sound Field Optimization and Sound Tone Personalization, while blocking out external noise with active noise cancellation and AI-based noise reduction.

Additionally, the company has launched the INZONE H5 wireless headset that lasts for 28 hours of gameplay and the INZONE H9 wireless noise-cancelling headset in a new black or white colour option.

Sony INZONE Buds Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Earbuds (Black) are available for pre-order on JB Hi-Fi for $249 and the Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset (White or Black) are available for pre-order on JB Hi-Fi for $199.

