Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Sony has unveiled a new car AV receiver, the XAV-AX8500, which comes with a wide range of customisation options, along with a top of the line HD screen, complete with a unique tilt and swivel mechanism.

It boasts a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen, which provides clear picture quality, and easy operation. Designed with an anti-glare filter which reduces sunlight reflections, and ensures safer driving.

There’s also HDMI connectivity which allows users to connect external audio and visual sources.

Sony XAV AX8500 Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver

The device also comes equipped with a range of other features, including Sony’s Quick Wake Up, wireless smartphone connection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as iDatalink Maestro compatibility, which connects the onboard computer with car audio.

There’s also support for USB-C connectivity, and the device can play back FLAC files up to 24bit depth, and sampling frequency at 384kHz.

It was also designed focusing on the environment, with the packaging made from up to 90% paper materials, and printed information was reduced to minimise printer ink usage.

4 728x90 RS800PT0 Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver
ChannelNewsJuly728by90 Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver
bundles 728x90 1 Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver
TGE 612123 AE OB 728x90px EN US Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver
3sixt channelnews banner 728 × 90px tagline01 2 Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver
230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver
Previous Post

ASIC Urges Consumers To Be Aware of Investing & Ticket Scams

Sony Introduces New VR Attraction For Games

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sennheiser Earphones At A Nice Price
Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag