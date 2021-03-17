Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker

News, Sony, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

Sony has launched a new compact, portable wireless speaker for use both indoors and out.

The new XB13 features a durable exterior with IP67 dust and water resistance, as well as a multiway strap for hanging on locations such as wrists, backpacks, and beach umbrellas.

The XB13 offers 16 hours of music playback and a built-in mic for hands-free calling. It features a sound diffusion processor and “Extra Bass”, which couples a passive radiator with a full-range speaker to enhance low-end tones; it can also be paired wirelessly with another XB13 speaker for stereo playback.

51043501203 2253fac893 o Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker

According to Sony, the XB13 is “the ideal portable speaker to take anywhere”.

“The compact speaker features a durable exterior and a multiway strap that can be hung anywhere, whether that be on your backpack or on your wrist, or even from a beach umbrella when you’re out in the sun.

“The speaker can be hung upside down from a higher place to create a waterfall of music that engulfs you in the rhythm,” the manufacturer said.

It will be available in black, taupe, and light blue for $89 AUD from early April 2021.

SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker
728x90 Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker
%name Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker
728x90 7 Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker
JBHIFI Ampere 728 x 90 media Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker
Frame 728x90 Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker
BW Trade In 728x90 1 Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker
LB 728x90 Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker
JBHIFI Pre order Ampere 728 x 90 media Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker
Previous Post

Aldi Selling $299 Espresso Machine Next Week

REVIEW: The Wave Outdoor Series II Speaker Is A Rugged Beast Made For Adventure

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Google 'Clips' On To New Camera
in 'News'
Samsung Unveil Full 2019 QLED 8K & 4K TV Range
in 'Display and TV'
New Blackberry Mercury To Get Similar Features To Google Pixel
in 'Archive'