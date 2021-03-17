Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker

Sony has launched a new compact, portable wireless speaker for use both indoors and out.

The new XB13 features a durable exterior with IP67 dust and water resistance, as well as a multiway strap for hanging on locations such as wrists, backpacks, and beach umbrellas.

The XB13 offers 16 hours of music playback and a built-in mic for hands-free calling. It features a sound diffusion processor and “Extra Bass”, which couples a passive radiator with a full-range speaker to enhance low-end tones; it can also be paired wirelessly with another XB13 speaker for stereo playback.

According to Sony, the XB13 is “the ideal portable speaker to take anywhere”.

“The compact speaker features a durable exterior and a multiway strap that can be hung anywhere, whether that be on your backpack or on your wrist, or even from a beach umbrella when you’re out in the sun.

“The speaker can be hung upside down from a higher place to create a waterfall of music that engulfs you in the rhythm,” the manufacturer said.

It will be available in black, taupe, and light blue for $89 AUD from early April 2021.