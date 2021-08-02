Sony Say ‘No’ To Macca’s Australia PS5 Controller

As part of McDonald’s ongoing 50th birthday celebrations, the fast food giant announced ‘Birthday Stream Week’, which would feature the giveaway of a super limited-edition McDonald’s PS5 DualSense controller.

Unfortunately, Sony have blocked the fantastic-looking controller from seeing the light of day.

“Sony PlayStation has not authorised the use of its controller in promotional materials related to the proposed Stream Week event and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson from McDonald’s said.

“McDonald’s stream week has been postponed and Sony PlayStation controllers will not be included in the giveaway.”