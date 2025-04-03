Sony Strengthens Bravia Projector, TV and Audio Lineup

Sony is enhancing the home cinema experience with the introduction of the Bravia Projector 7, a new addition to its Bravia projector family, along with expanded TV and home audio lineups.

This Native 4K SXRD laser projector joins the Bravia Projector 8, offering a high-quality cinematic HDR experience at home.

In addition to these projectors, Sony has expanded its Bravia TV and home theatre products lineup, including the Bravia 8 II and Bravia 5 series.

Projectors

The Bravia Projector 7 is powered by Sony’s Bravia XR Processor for Projector, which enhances video processing for projection.

The projector features four key picture improvements: XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, which adjusts peak brightness frame by frame to produce rich gradation, high brightness, and vivid colors; XR Deep Black, which manages laser dimming in dark scenes for deeper blacks while preserving tone and color accuracy; XR Triluminous Pro, which displays over a billion colours for natural, true-to-life visuals; and XR Clear Image, which upscales content to 4K quality, restoring texture and detail while reducing noise.

Like the Bravia Projector 8, the Bravia Projector 7 supports IMAX Enhanced content, allowing for visuals that closely resemble the IMAX experience in a home setting.

Additionally, Sony has incorporated advanced laser light source technology into the Bravia Projector 7, delivering 2,200 lumens of brightness in a compact design. It also offers solid gaming performance, supporting 4K 120fps and ultra-low 12ms input lag, with Auto Low Latency Mode via HDMI 2.1 inputs for smooth, responsive gameplay.

The Bravia Projector 7 is compatible with home automation systems such as Control4, Crestron, Savant, AMX, and remote maintenance services like OvrC and Domotz. It also features easy installation options, including Corner Keystone correction, lens shift functions, and an Aspect Ratio Scaling feature that allows switching between 2.35:1 and 16:9 aspect ratios for Cinemascope screens.

Since September 2024, Sony has unified its home cinema projectors, TVs, soundbars, and home audio technologies under the Bravia brand.

The Bravia Projector 7 is designed for home theatres and media rooms and will be available in Australia and New Zealand by the end of August 2025. Its suggested retail price is $13,999 AUD in Australia and $15,499 NZD in New Zealand.

TV Lineup