Sony Tone Bravia XRs To Make Them Perfect For PS5

Gaming Hardware, Sony, Gaming by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

 

Being as they’re from the same company, the latest releases of the Sony 4K and 8K Bravia XR TVs earlier this year were totally compatible with the PlayStation 5. But two features the company are adding in January next year will make that union even more symbiotic.

While the Bravia XRs already featured a range of next-gen improvements, features and upgrades that make them great for gaming, the new features will be delivered in the form of software updates and will need to be actioned on both the TV and console.

ps5 1024x576 Sony Tone Bravia XRs To Make Them Perfect For PS5

The first of the features is Auto HDR Tone Mapping. Sony say this will give the PS5 the ability to automatically recognise the TV and engage the optimal HDR setting.

The second new feature is Auto Genre Picture Mode. This is said to ensure a TV identifies when a game is being played and switches to game mode, providing the best possible gaming experience.

The TV will then switch to standard mode when you return to regular viewing.

 

