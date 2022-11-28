Sony’s Auto-Driving EV May Come With PS5

Sony and Honda’s new joint venture to create an auto-driving electric vehicle may deliver a gaming revolution at the game time.

Reports reveal that the forthcoming vehicle from the two Japanese giants, due in 2025, is set to include a PlayStation 5 built into the infotainment system. The vehicle will feature Honda’s mechanicals and Sony’s electronics.

Izumi Kawanishi, President of the Sony Honda Mobility, fanned these rumours, saying such a setup is “technologically possible.”

sony honda ev Sonys Auto Driving EV May Come With PS5

“Sony has content, services and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla,” he told the Financial Times. He also noted Tesla “is not providing any content services” in its EVs.

Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman of Sony Honda Mobility, said they aim to “develop a car as hardware that will cater to the entertainment and network we would like to offer.”

Pre-orders for the as-yet-named vehicle begin next year.

