Sony’s Latest Vlogging Camera A Win For Content Creators

In its popular ZV lineup, Sony announced release of the ZV-1F compact vlogging camera. Designed for content creators, the ZV-1F packs advanced video and still capabilities with easy-to-use features, advanced connectivity, and a focus on sustainability.

“We’re thrilled to add the new ZV-1F to our very popular ZV camera lineup,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “With the rise of vertical video and new platforms that make it easier than ever to become a content creator, the ZV-1F is an all-in-one camera solution that delivers superior quality with easy-to-use features and wireless sharing. This is the perfect solution for content creators looking to improve their video quality.”

High-Quality Videos and Stills

The ZV-1F was designed for vloggers and content creators to capture high-quality content in a compact form factor. Not only do features and technologies include Ultra-wide 20mm F2.0 prime lens, perfect for selfie-style recording, but it is also lightweight. Face Priority AE (auto exposure) that automatically adjusts the brightness based on the subject’s face and High precision focusing and Eye AF (autofocus) for humans and animals are some added benefits. Couple all that with Active Mode image stabilization for a steady and smooth footage.

Content creation has never been easier than with its recording lamp and red frame on the screen to indicate when recording has started and stopped. Expect nothing less than high-quality live streaming with appropriate video streaming, conference application, or similar software, when connected to a computer or smartphones via USB. The ZV-1F’s Vari-Angle LCD touch screen helps change features and settings, including zoom while Background Defocus Function quickly blurs the background, even while recording videos. Product Showcase Setting is another feature which automatically shifts focus between a face and products without losing on seamlessness.

The new ZV-1F will be available in late October for approximately A$791.90 (based on US prices). No local pricing or availability has been announced yet.