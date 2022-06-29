Sony’s New InZone Gaming Range Is For PC And PlayStation

Sony have launched a new range of InZone gaming headsets and monitors that are compatible with both PC and PlayStation.

The three models making up the new range of headsets are the top of the line H9, the mid-range H7 and the affordable H3, all of which have a focus on three core features – comfort, sound and noise cancellation.

The high-end H9 borrows much of it’s DNA from Sony’s premium wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5, with the same noise cancellation technology and comfortable fit. The company has said that the earpads provide low pressure whilst also delivering stability and sound, ensuring users can game uninterrupted for hours on end.

The H9 has support for 32 hours of battery, and spatial audio for competitive games such as CS:GO. Via an accompanying app, Sony’s spatial audio can be configured to the ear of the user through ear mapping. 3D Audiotech is also supported but works best on PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 users will also get access to a connection status indicator that shows volume levels, battery levels, mic status, game balance and chat balance.

The H7 swaps out the digital noise cancellation and soft-fit leather for an upgrade to 40 hours of battery, whilst the H3 is a wired device, with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a wired USB adapter.

The Sony Inzone range will be available in July, with the H9 priced at $449.95, the H7 for $349.95 and the H3 at only $149.95.