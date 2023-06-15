Sony’s New TWS Buds Are Smaller, Lighter, Faster

Latest News by Nathan Jolly
X

Sony’s flagship TWS earbuds are just around the corner, and while there is still no official details, a series of leaks and renders show them to be smaller, lighter, more comfortable, and with fast-charging.

According to the leaks, the Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS will weigh in at 5.9g compared to the previous generation’s 7.3g, and will be notably smaller.

They will be available in silver (below) and black (above).

sony buds1 Sonys New TWS Buds Are Smaller, Lighter, Faster

The biggest advancements appear to be with the charging capabilities. Total listening time, including the case, is 24 hours, same as the previous XM4s – however just three minutes in the case with give one hour of listening time.

The case will charge over USB-C, as well as with Qi wireless charging, while the buds will also have much better voice pickup, and multi-point connectivity out of the box.

Sony released the XM4 buds in June 2021, with a price point of $419. No price or release date is yet available for the new buds.

