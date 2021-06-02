Sony’s WF-1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey

A Slovakian listing for the upcoming WF-1000XM4 ear-buds suggest they may retail for roughly AUD$440, quite a price jump from its competitors.

Datart.sk also posted a few specs which if accurate, suggest the product comes with one type of foam tips in three sizes, active noise cancelling, high-resolution audio support, 360-degree sound, and eight-hours of listening to noise cancellation turned on.

It also offers three months free Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, which may be a Slovakian-only deal.

Given this leak, it seems we could see the WF-1000XM4 earbuds sooner rather than later.