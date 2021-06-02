Sony’s WF-1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey

Sound, Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

A Slovakian listing for the upcoming WF-1000XM4 ear-buds suggest they may retail for roughly AUD$440, quite a price jump from its competitors.

Datart.sk also posted a few specs which if accurate, suggest the product comes with one type of foam tips in three sizes, active noise cancelling, high-resolution audio support, 360-degree sound, and eight-hours of listening to noise cancellation turned on.

It also offers three months free Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, which may be a Slovakian-only deal.

sonyprice 1024x420 Sonys WF 1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey

Given this leak, it seems we could see the WF-1000XM4 earbuds sooner rather than later.

DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 Sonys WF 1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey
T20SE 728x90 Sonys WF 1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Sonys WF 1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Sonys WF 1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey
720 x 97 1 Sonys WF 1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Sonys WF 1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey
Stormaudio package 728x90 1 Sonys WF 1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey
Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 Sonys WF 1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey
en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 Sonys WF 1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey
One Clear Cable 728x90 Sonys WF 1000XM4 Earbuds Will Be Pricey
Previous Post

LG's All-In-One WashTower Available In Australia This Month

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Microsoft Takes On Google With Rumoured 'Surface Phone'
in 'Smartphones'
New Huawei ZTE Bans Ignored By Telstra, Optus & Vodafone TPG
in 'Networking'
Amazon To Give Xmas A Miss, 2018 Launch Tipped
in 'News'