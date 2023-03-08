Spatial Audio Arrives On Google Pixel Buds Pro

Apple have had it going for a while, and now Google are embracing the next level of sonic supremacy with the addition of spatial audio to the latest version on their premium Pixel Buds Pro, which is great news for anyone who loves an immersive sound experience.

Who it isn’t good news for, though, are owners of cheaper units. For instance, the Pixel Buds A-Series won’t be getting the upgrade yet.

This feature should be available for all Pixel Buds Pro users by next week.

Spatial audio is designed to give users a sense of depth to their sounds. To take advantage of this advance, Google say you’ll need content that works with 5.1+ surround sound, so you should be able to watch the majority of modern TV and movies with spatial audio enabled.

Google Pixel 6 and 7-series phones are built to incorporate spatial audio and head tracking. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were updated to spatial audio in January, while Apple packed the feature into their AirPods Pro in 2022.

