Specs Tipped For Galaxy Tab S10 FE & Tab Active5 Pro

As Samsung gets ready to unveil its Galaxy S25 series of smartphones this week, there are leaks emerging about its upcoming Galaxy tablets too.

Samsung is reported to be working on the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, according to Android Authority.

The website found code from ‘reliable sources’ that indicated that Samsung is also working on the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, a follow-up to the Tab Active5 launched in January last year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro Code

The Tab Active5 Pro will likely be available in Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants, and both are tipped to feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM7635) processors.

Other code reported by Android Authority indicated that Samsung is also working on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus model, with both of them expected to be offered in Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants.

Both the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus are expected to be backed by an Exynos 1580 (S5E8855) which was launched in October 2024.

The 4nm chip has four Cortex-A720 CPU cores, four Cortex-A520 CPU cores, and the Xclipse 540 GPU and could be a big improvement over the 5nm Exynos 1480 used in the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series which was launched in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Code

In September last year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+, which it said were its first tablets specifically built to handle AI tasks.

The Tab S10 Ultra features a 14.6-inch display and the Tab S10+ has a 12.4-inch display, both offering Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. They also have an S Pen bundled with them. Both devices use a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor.

The company says that the S10 Ultra include an 18 per cent increase in CPU performance, 28 per cent increase in GPU performance, and 14 per cent rise in NPU performance – important for handling AI tasks – compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9+ models. In Australia, the Tab S10+ starts from $1,799 while the Tab S10 Ultra begins at $2,099.

