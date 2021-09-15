Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

The iPhone 13 launched today, featuring the most expensive iPhone to date, the $2569 iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage.

It’s always baffling the cognitive dissonance between those who will shell out — in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage — over two-and-a-half thousand dollars on a new phone, and then cheap out on the protective case that shields it from their many clumsy moments.

Screen Shot 2021 09 15 at 8.55.22 am Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It

The new range of Bodyguardz iPhone 13 protectors are very affordable, and have a drop rating from between 8-12 feet, meaning that your phone is safe under most normal circumstances. The PureGuard antimicrobial protection will give you further peace of mind, and the products just feel sturdy.

This isn’t just heavy-duty casing either, the design is sleek, the colour ranges are beautiful, and there are a variety of different cases to suit your needs and wants.

bg iphone61 acepro mag smoke 4 Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It

There’s even one that allows the Apple MagSafe charger to be attached to the back without having to remove the case every time you want to charge up.

The Pro Max ECO PRTX ecoplex shatterproof screen protector is also a must, made in an environmentally sound manner, from synthetic glass, and with a lifetime guarantee.

Screen Shot 2021 09 15 at 8.57.53 am Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It

bg iphone67 rivet DustyBlue 3 Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It bg iphone61pro bravo clear hero Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It

Check out the full range of Bodyguardz protective cases at the company website.

PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It
ARL0433 Arlo VDB WF Banner B 728x90 scaled Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It
ALOGIC 728x90 1 Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It
728 x 90 Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It
728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It
Banner Shyla 728x90 Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It
728x90 Spending Thousands On An iPhone 13? Bodyguardz Will Protect It
Previous Post

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 - Skinny Profile, Skinny Price, Big Performance

Uniden Giving Away Solar Panels With Its Security Cameras

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

WannaCry Panic Sweeps Vic: Traffic Fines Unaffected
in 'News'
NAB Introduces Google Pay, Apple Users Still Waiting
in 'Smartphones'
High-Def heaven is only a 32in LCD television away
in 'Archive'