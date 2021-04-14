Spotify Drives Into Cars With New Streamer

Spotify has finally released its much-rumoured Car Thing in-vehicle audio streamer – but don’t expect to get your hands on it any time soon.

The device, which can be controlled via voice, dial, or touchscreen, is being made available in the US to a limited number of Spotify Premium customers as part of a trial.

According to Spotify, Car Thing is not meant to replace in-car audio systems; instead, it is part of the streaming platform’s “ubiquity strategy” to create a frictionless audio experience for users no matter where or how they are listening.

“Our focus remains on becoming the world’s number one audio platform – not on creating hardware – but we developed Car Thing because we saw a need from our users, many of whom were missing out on a seamless and personalized in-car listening experience,” the company said.

Selected US customers can obtain the Car Thing for free (excluding shipping), and require a Spotify Premium account and a smartphone with wi-fi or mobile data.

There is no word from Spotify yet on a wider release.