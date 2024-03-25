Spotify Releases Miniplayer For MacOS And Windows

Spotify has added a new mini-player to its desktop app, but at this stage it is only available to Premium subscribers.

The Spotify Miniplayer, available on both macOS and Windows, is designed to provide listeners with maximum control over their music and podcasts with “minimal intrusion”.

The app can be found in the bottom right corner of the Spotify desktop app, and can be opened by clicking on the artist name, song name, or the album art.

The Miniplayer allows listeners to skip a track or adjust volume or change the Repeat mode without having to use the Spotify window, and can transform its shape into a square, rectangle, or a sleek bar and supports both music and podcasts.

It also takes video podcasts out in a picture-in-picture mode with controls, and listeners can change the size of the player.

Spotify has not revealed whether or not it will be made available to non-paying users at some point in the future

