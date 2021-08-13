Spotify’s Offline Playback Comes To Wear OS

Spotify is finally bringing its offline playback feature to its Wear OS app, since making the announcement at Google I/O in May.

“In the coming weeks, Spotify users will be able to play their favourite playlists, albums, and podcasts with their smartwatches that run Wear OS,” Spotify announced in a blog post.

“By having Spotify on your wrist, you’re more free to run, dance, shop, cook, and socialise — and control your music and podcasts at the same time.

“Plus, we’re excited to unveil one of the most requested features by our users: the ability to download all of your favourite music and podcasts to your smartwatch.”

The update will be available for Wear OS 2.0 or above, meaning that many smartwatches will now be able to run this feature. Apple users have been able to use this feature since May, after years of Tizen exclusivity.