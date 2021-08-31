Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker

Appliances, News, Panasonic, Latest News, Kitchen by Jake Nelson Share
X

If you didn’t get into making your own bread during last year’s lockdowns, now is your chance – Panasonic has just released a new bread maker.

A Canstar Blue survey last year found that one third of people either baked bread themselves, or had someone in the household bake bread, during COVID lockdowns. Panasonic’s new SD-R2530 Premium Bake Bread Maker features 30 automatic programs, including gluten-free options, as well as functions for store-bought bread mix and jam making.

The bread maker includes a dedicated dispenser for raisins and nuts, and an updated model also includes an intelligent yeast dispenser.

Bread Maker SD R2530 P1111899 Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker

Ginger Yu, Product Marketing Manager, Appliances, Panasonic, says the new device builds on Panasonic’s 34 years of bread maker experience.

“We have been applying our knowledge in kitchen appliance technology to deliver the best bread makers on the market that are suitable for all users and lifestyles.

“Whether you suffer from gluten intolerance or prefer gluten-free options, are a creative baker that enjoys the freedom of any recipe without the hassles and mess, or are health-conscious about preservatives from pre-made foods, the SD-R2530 Bread Maker will fulfill your needs,” she said.

The SD-R2530 Bread Maker is available now for $359 RRP, or $439 for the SD-YR2550 with yeast dispenser.

4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker
The Over ear Headphones Leaderboard 728x90 1 Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker
728x90 7 Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker
SOUL S GEAR 4SQM banner 728x90px Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker
Leaderboard 728x90 Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker
728 x 90 Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker
Previous Post

ViewSonic Unveils New Lightweight Projector

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime In Australia
in 'Content and Downloads'
COMPUTEX: HP Takes On Microsoft With 24HR EliteBook
in 'News'
LG Firmware Update Gives Gamers Dolby Vision HDR At 4K 120Hz
in 'Display and TV'