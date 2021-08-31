Start Your Lockdown Baking With New Panasonic Bread Maker

If you didn’t get into making your own bread during last year’s lockdowns, now is your chance – Panasonic has just released a new bread maker.

A Canstar Blue survey last year found that one third of people either baked bread themselves, or had someone in the household bake bread, during COVID lockdowns. Panasonic’s new SD-R2530 Premium Bake Bread Maker features 30 automatic programs, including gluten-free options, as well as functions for store-bought bread mix and jam making.

The bread maker includes a dedicated dispenser for raisins and nuts, and an updated model also includes an intelligent yeast dispenser.

Ginger Yu, Product Marketing Manager, Appliances, Panasonic, says the new device builds on Panasonic’s 34 years of bread maker experience.

“We have been applying our knowledge in kitchen appliance technology to deliver the best bread makers on the market that are suitable for all users and lifestyles.

“Whether you suffer from gluten intolerance or prefer gluten-free options, are a creative baker that enjoys the freedom of any recipe without the hassles and mess, or are health-conscious about preservatives from pre-made foods, the SD-R2530 Bread Maker will fulfill your needs,” she said.

The SD-R2530 Bread Maker is available now for $359 RRP, or $439 for the SD-YR2550 with yeast dispenser.