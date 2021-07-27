Steam Deck Will Run “Entire Steam Library” At 30+ FPS

Valve has assured gamers that its recently-announced Steam Deck console will be able to run “the entire Steam library” at frame rates of 30 fps or higher on its 1280×800 LCD screen.

Valve Hardware Engineer Yazan Aldehayyat told IGN that “all the games that we wanted to be playable had really good performance, a really good experience”

Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais clarified Aldehayyat was referring to “really the entire Steam library”, adding: “We haven’t really found something we could throw at this device that it couldn’t handle yet.”

Griffais said Valve has “achieved the level of performance that is required to run the latest generation of games without a problem.”

“The entire Steam catalog is available to people who have this device,” Aldehayyat added.

“That’s where we knew we had a product that was going to deliver the experience we were looking for.”