SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

Gaming accessories giant SteelSeries have just lifted the lid on two new premium gaming keyboards that they claim boast the fastest response time in the world.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless join the lengthy line-up of premium gaming keyboards under the Apex moniker, with a range of features that bring down the response time and bring up the price tag.

The switches used in the new keyboards are OmniPoint 2.0s, which have an operation range of 0.2mm and 3.8mm, which makes them faster and much more adjustable. At 0.2mm, SteelSeries say that their new keyboards have the fastest response time in the world, sitting at 0.54ms.

apex pro mini imgbuy 2.png 1920x1080 q100 crop fit optimize subsampling 2 SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’

The keyboards also feature Dual Action keypresses, which allow users to bind multiple actions to one key, which will come in hand with games that require specific and precise rotations such as MOBAs and MMORPGs.

The Apex Pro Mini series lives up to its name, sitting at only 60% of the size of a regular keyboard, which allows for more desk real estate for mouse movement.

What isn’t mini however, it’s the price tag – roughly $320 for the wired model and roughly $436 for the wireless model. While there hasn’t been official Australian pricing and availability announced yet, these prices make these mini keyboards more expensive than some of the most premium full sized keyboards on the market. Is it worth it?

cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’
LB 728x90px SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’
728 x 90 SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’
728x90 SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’
728 x 90 1 SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’
Uniden PRO 728 x 90 SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’
Litheaudio 0222 728x90 1 SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’
SPORT TW Banner Conversion EN 728x90 1x SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 SteelSeries Keyboards Are The ‘Fastest In The World’
Previous Post

Samsung Expand BESPOKE Range With Cube Air Purifiers

Chromebooks To Become Gaming Machines With Nvidia Hardware

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

DVD Review: The Last King Of Scotland
Nokia 7+ Images Leak Ahead Of MWC
CES 2018: LG Reveal 150" Inch Screen Capable Laser Projector