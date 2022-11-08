Xmas Shortages For iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max

COVID-related lockdowns in the biggest iPhone factory in the world have resulted in shortages of the two high-end iPhone 14 models, just in time for Christmas disappointment.

Apple shares have dropped 10.5 per cent in the last five days, and are sure to fall further now that the Californian company has confirmed that lockdowns at the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou have crippled supply.

“COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China,” Apple confirmed in a statement.

“The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.

“We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.”

This comes as a massive blow to Apple, who focused on the Pro and Pro Max for all the innovations in this generation of smartphones, while leaving the lower-tier models largely unchanged from the iPhone 13 range.