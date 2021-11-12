Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today

Google by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Believe it or not, but Google Maps has probably been tracking your every move with a hidden map for years, without you even realising you’d signed in to the pleasure…

The tracker highlights the real-world movements of millions of users, but reports now show how to turn it off.

It’s all linked to Google Location History, an account-wide service that logs your movements through your phone.

With the premise of being a way for Google to “help” you, by giving you better service by knowing where you’ve been, it works best if you’re signed into a Google account with Location History and Location Reporting activated.

AP 17081552220171 Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today

But if you don’t necessarily need Google to give you advice on your commute by tracking where you’ve been, or ads they believe are relevant, do you really need it?

Privacy is the reason Location History is only turned on with your permission, but many users switch it on by accident through Google Maps.

So, to turn it off, you need to turn off Web & Activity Tracking. The thing is, though, the location markers are mixed in with other info, so finding and deleting them isn’t exactly a walk in the park. So you’ll want to go to this link then head to Activity Controls. That’s your spot to turn off Web & Activity Tracking across all Google sites, apps and services.

Belkin Better Together 728x90 1 Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today
Nov21 728x90 1 Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 PRO Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today
728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today
4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today
4Squre Ads 02 728x90 1 Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today
SOUL S GEAR 4SQM banner 728x90px Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today
728x90 Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today
HAR0532 SHCHnews REF 728x90 Stop Google Maps Tracking You Today
Previous Post

Sennheiser Add ANC To CX Earphones

Dell XPS Desktop Most Powerful Yet

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Snapchat Revives Smart Glasses After First Flop
in 'News'
Amazon Cranks Up Prime Day Tech War
in 'News'
Realme Slumps 47% As Australians Turn Off Chinese Smartphone Brands
in '5G'