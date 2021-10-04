Struggling In The Smartphone Market Nokia Has A Crack At Tablets

HMD Global who has the rights to manufacture Nokia Mobile is now having a crack at tablets in what appears to be an effort bolster their poor sales of smartphones in Australia.

Leaked images via Vietnamese news site Zingnews.vn have been revealed with the new tablets set to be announced globally on October 6.

Whether any retailers will stock the Nokia branded tablets is another question as they are struggling to sell Nokia branded smartphones in Australia with Apple with the iPads, Lenovo and Samsung with the Galaxy Tabs dominating the market in Australia.

The leaked images reveal the front and rear design of the T20 tablet.

The reason that the images leaked in Vietnam is that HMD Global licence the name from Nokia, the products carrying the Nokia moniker are manufactured using readily available parts in Asia.

The new Nokia T20 tablet features a button and a speaker grille on the top edge.

A front camera can be seen on the left bezel of the tablet when view in portrait orientation.

The bottom corner of the device seems to be fitted with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The rear shell of the device features a single camera with an LED flash.

Sources claim that the Nokia T20 tablet have claimed will have a 10.36-inch display, the quality of the display is not known.

It is expected to run on a stock version of Android 11 OS. The device is likely to be powered by any one of the following Unisoc processors such as T610, T618, or T700.

The Nokia T20 tablet will ship with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

There is no word on the battery size of the T20. Its CQC certification revealed that it may only support 10W charging

It is expected to arrive in a Wi-Fi only and a Wi-Fi + 4G version.

Pricing has not been announced.