Struggling Oppo Has Another Crack At Mid Smartphone Market

After losing marketshare to Motorola who are now the #3 smartphone brand in Australia, Oppo who quit the premium market is trying to have a crack at growing share in the mid market where Motorola has stripped share from the Chinese brand that was banned by European retailers during COVID, after losing a series of court cases relating to Nokia licence fees for wireless technology.

The Chinese Company is set to use their A80 midrange which actually a rebrand of the Oppo A3 Pro which was launched in India earlier this year at a cheaper price than the $360 that Oppo is asking in Australia.

The Oppo A80 is available in Moonlight Purple and Starry Black Oppo A80 in Moonlight Purple and Starry Black.

Oppo A80 features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD (HD+ 120Hz), a Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 50MP main cam. The device boots ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.