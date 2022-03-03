Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited-Edition System

News, B&O by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Danish audio legends Bang & Olufsen have prepared something very special for the 50-year anniversary of their Beogram 4000 Series turntables, a limited-edition run of 30 new systems called the Beosystem 72-22.

Part of their Recreated Classics initiative, a  celebration of “long-lasting luxury through hand-crafted, circular manufacturing,” the unit is a fully integrated music system, which comprises a recreated version of the original turntable, as well as matching styled Beolab 18 stereo speakers and a Beoremote Halo remote control.

BOremote Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System

This is all connected through a central hub packaged in a wood walnut gift box, which can then be used as a turntable stand, vinyl cabinet and Halo charging station.

With looks to kill, audio content can also stream wirelessly through the speakers via the hub for when getting up to turn over your vinyl seems a chore.

BOturntable Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System

This is in keeping with the aim of the Recreated Classics initiative, to overcome obsolescence and increase the longevity of products, in this case, connecting a 50-year-old idea with modern technology.

Sadly, the 30 of them are only available in the US and Canada, in B&O stores. Oh, and one will set you back $65,196. Still, what’s a bit of cash for a true collector’s item?

720x90 Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System
LETWSBBK WBAN LB 728x90 1 Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System
PAN2163 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V1 1 Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System
Uniden Uniden PRO BonusSolar ChannelNews 728x90 1 Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System
CUST CRICKET FY22 Sport Cricket Q2 V1 728x90 Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System
COM 5041 Olimpia Splendid CONSUMER DIGI AD LEADERBOARD 728x90px v24 Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System
TECHNICS AZ60 LEADERBOARD 728X90 V5 Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System
finishes 728x90 Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System
728x90 Leaderboard UNIFI Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System
Polk Signa S4 728x90 1 Stunning Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition System
Previous Post

Review: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Panasonic Lumix GH6, & Pro Services

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: Jaybird Run XT True Wireless Sport Earbuds, Built For Athletes Who Love Sound
New MacOS Mojave Gets A Dark Side
CES 2018: LG TVs Get Smarter With AI