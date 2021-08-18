SubHub Helps Optus Customers Keep Track Of Subscriptions

If you’re having trouble keeping track of all your subscriptions, a new service from Optus is putting them all in the one place.

SubHub, in development for more than 18 months, will show users all of their eligible subscriptions together, helping them keep track of how much they are paying; it is initially launching with Optus Sport and Optus Fitness plus a cornerstone partnership with Amazon Prime, as well as Kindle Unlimited, mental wellness app Calm, and bundled news subscription service Inkl. The platform will be for existing and new subscribers, with customers able to bring subscriptions they already have over to SubHub in coming months.

Optus says more services will come to SubHub soon, including Netflix, Britbox, Fetch, Fiit, Paramount+, and pan-Asian entertainment service iQiyi. It will be free to Optus customers, with the telco instead taking on a financial relationship with the providers themselves and negotiating deals for users with the aggregated customer base.

It pitches three unique selling propositions: the ability for customers to keep track of their subscriptions and avoid “subscription fatigue”; bundle discounts and special offers; and the prospect of discovering new services to subscribe to.

According to Optus TV, Content and Product Development VP Clive Dickens, the pitch is a simple one for customers.

“In an increasingly complex and growing universe of digital content subscriptions, our customers tell us that they find it hard to keep track of exactly what subscriptions they have, are active, and how much they pay for them.

“With SubHub, we have turned the table on complexity with a single platform allowing customers to bundle their multiple new and existing subscriptions, enjoy them as they need them and pause them when they don’t, with just a few clicks,” he said.

In addition to putting subscription services together in one spot, SubHub will also offer bundle deals, offering discounts of up to 10 per cent when they pick services through the platform; customers will also receive exclusive offers including 12 free months of Amazon Prime.

“We’re upping the ante on simplicity and value by reducing customers’ content subscription costs through SubHub – which is great news if you want to save money, and even better news if you want to avoid subscription FOMO and subscribe to even more must-have content but may not have previously been able to justify it,” said Dickens.

SubHub is open to all Optus postpaid mobile, mobile broadband, or home internet (including 4G and 5G) customers who receive a bill for their service.