Subscriptions No Longer Needed For Google Photos’ Editing Tools

Google is reportedly providing all non-subscribers with access to subscriber-exclusive Photos tools.

Users who don’t pay for a subscription will gain access to the enhanced editing features, without having to pay the base subscription price.

All Google Photos users will gain access to a few of the company’s AI-powered tools, such as Photo UnBlur, Magic Eraser, and Magic Editor.

Photo UnBlur provides better clarity on photos that appear fuzzy. Magic Eraser lets users remove or camouflage people and things from photos, and Magic Editor uses AI to move, stretch, and resize objects.

Additionally, the user can bring themselves to the centre of the image, or make large-scale edits, such as changing the sky from grey to blue.

Android and iOS Google Photos Magic Editor users get ten monthly saves, whereas Pixel devices and paid Google One plans with 2TB+ have an increased number of saves.

These features are set to roll out to non-subscribers over a few weeks, starting on May 15th, 2024.

For desktops, they will only be available for Chromebook Plus users with ChromeOS version 118+.

To be able to access these features on mobile, users will need Android 8.0 or iOS 15, and 3GB RAM.

